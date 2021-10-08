

Tangail DC Dr Md Ataul Goni, as chief guest, handed over Nazim, who went missing nine years back, to his family members at a programme held at the DC office in the town on Thursday. Tangail SP Sanjit Kumar Roy, CS Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin and Deputy Director of District Social Service Office Shah Alam were also present at that time. Nazim, a resident of Barishal, went missing while visiting Dhaka along with his parents. photo: observer