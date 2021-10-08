Three get life term for killing man in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 7: A court here on Tuesday has sentenced three people to life-term jail for killing a man over land dispute in 2016.

The condemned convicts are Mohammad Nurul Islam, 48, Hasmatullah, 30, and Hasan Ali, 25.

District and Sessions Judge Fazal-e-Khoda Mohammad Nasir pronounced the verdict in the afternoon in presence of the accused.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to seerve one more year in jail.

According to the the case statement, Nurul Islam engaged in a quarrel with his brother Rahmat Ali over land dispute in Tarash Upazila on March 4 in 2016.

At one stage of it, Nurul Islam along with his sons Md Hasmatullah and Md Hasan Ali stabbed Rahmat Ali to death.











