Seven people found dead in six districts

Seven people including two lovers and a housewife have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Narsingdi, Bhola, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Panchagarh and Natore, in three days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a man in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 60, son of late Monu Mia, a resident of Shibpur Upazila in the district. He was the driver of a Bivatek (local vehicle) by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul did not return to the house on Wednesday night.

Later, locals spotted his body with tied up his hands and legs at a vegetable field near Shahebnagar Black Tobacco in Alinagar Union in the upazila at dawn on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakir, 25, son of late Bazlur Rahman, a resident of Fulbagicha area in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a rain tree nearby Shakir's house in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Lalmohan Circle) Md Raselur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the throat-silt body of a man from a drain in Boalia PS area in the city early Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Boalia PS OC Nibaran Chandra Barman said locals spotted the body at a drain in Sagarpara area under Boalia PS at around 2am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The injury marks of sharp knives were found in the body.

A mobile phone set was also recovered nearby of the body, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man and his girlfriend were found dead in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Brac worker Hridoy Gomez, 25, son of late Samar Gomez, a resident of Satanipara Village, and nursing student Evana Rozario, 22, daughter of Swapon Rozario of Bandakhola Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that they both had been in a relationship for the last four to five years.

However, Hridoy called Evana to his house in Satanipara Village on Wednesday morning as no one was there.

Returning from outside work in the evening, Hridoy's mother found the door of the house locked from inside.

After getting no response from inside, she along with neigbours peeped through the window and found the bodies of the duo lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Kaliganj PS OC Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident on Thursday morning.

Police suspect that they might had been locked into an altercation there and at one stage, Hridoy might have stabbed Evana to death and then, killed himself too in the same way, OC Anisur said.

Stab injuries were found on the belly of Hridoy while on the neck of Evana.

A murder case and an unnatural death case have been filed with Kaliganj PS in this connection.

However, police are sincerely investigating the matter, the OC added.

PANCHAGARH: A woman was found dead in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rokeya, 25, was the wife of Ershad Hossain, a resident of Jothasna Village under Satmera Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Rabiul Islam said Ershad informed them at early hours over cell phone that Rokeya went out of the house and they could not find her.

The couple locked into an altercation on Tuesday night, Rabiul added.

Later, locals spotted the floating body of Rokeya in a pond at the village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, detained Ershad for questioning.

Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known once the autopsy is done.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from his residence in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Borat Ali, 46, a resident of Taltala Village in the upazila. He was a cleaner at Kadirabad Cantonment College.

Police sources said after death of his first wife, Borat Ali married a woman about two years back. Later, they got divorced.

After divorce, Borat Ali again married a woman named Kaniz Fatema. The couple often locked into altercations over family issues.

However, Borat Ali fell sick following a clash with his wife on September 22.

He was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

He was released from there, and his family members took him to the house on October 2.

Later, he died at home mysteriously on Tuesday evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

The deceased's family members alleged that Kaniz Fatima killed Borat Ali.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





