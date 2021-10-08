Two minor children drown in two districts

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

BARGUNA: A minor boy drowned in a drain in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Srijan Vallab, 4, son of Mithu Vallab, a resident of Charpar Village under Chhotabagi Union in the upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the child was playing next to the house at noon. All of a sudden, he fell into the drain.

Later, Srijan's family members found his body which was floating on the water. They picked up Srijan's body from the drain and took to Taltoli Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Taltali Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said police went to the scene after receiving the information.

Srijan's body was handed over to the family members without an autopsy as there was no complaint.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Taltali PS in this connection, the OC added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ibrar Ahnaf Zarif, 2, son of Elias, a resident of Battalia Para area in the upazila of the district.

Sikder, a relative of the deceased, said the child slipped into a pond in the area at around 10am.

Later, locals rescued him and rushed to Pekua Nur Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



