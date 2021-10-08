Bridge turns death trap at Lalmohan



The risky bridge over Lalal Canal in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

The bridge is linked with Banglabazar under Charbhuta Union and Ramganj Union in the upazila.

The bridge has broken in its middle point. Though it is risky, it is still being used by rickshaw, van, auto and motor bikes. Bigger accident is likely anytime.

Students of different education institutions are also crossing the bridge taking high risks.

Locals like Musa and Harun ur Rashid said, common people are used to go to Banglabazar for buying things crossing the risky bridge. They demanded a new bridge.

Lalmohan Upazila Engineer Md Billal Hossain said, "We are informed about the bridge condition."

An iron bridge project of 100 metre has been sent to authorities concerned.

After passing the project, the new bridge construction will begin, he added.







