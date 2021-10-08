Banking sector cursed by default loans

A recent media report exposed the extreme degree of organized chaos our banks and financial institutions are crippled with. Rising default loans due to big scale loan financial scams between 2010 and 2018 is certainly a testament to our utter failure in regulating the banking sector. By this time, 10 loan frauds, each worth over Tk over 1 thousand crore have rocked the nation.



The amount of money smuggled out through so called business groups as Hallmark, Bismillah, Crescent, Anon tax, S A, City cell, Sunmoon and Noorjahan simply manifests the weak regulatory system in our banking and financial sectors.



Reportedly, amount of swindled money is worth Tk. 31,000 crore, Tk 26, 200 crore has become defaulted. Such big scale forgery obviously shakes the very root of peoples' trust in transparent banking.



Unfortunately, against this above mentioned defaulted amount that has turned into irrecoverable bad loans, banks have to keep an arrangement for hundred percent provisions. As a result, not only double the money borrowed has been stranded, banks also have to spend of their own to run cases against frauds and maintain collateral assets.



Under these circumstances, we suggest, it is necessary to redouble administrative efforts and attention to bring about an overall reform in the country's banking sector. Economists have long been of the opinion that the biggest challenge for the country's economy is defaulted loans. That means containing defaulted debts is a must to achieve sustainable economy.



There is no alternative to beefing up central bank monitoring in banks and financial organizations to prevent large scale forgery. Corrupt practices of unscrupulous bankers regularly hit the headlines now days. In fact, with the nexus of dishonest bankers the fraudsters are indulging in large scale embezzlements of public money.



In different times we came to learn through media that the board of directors of a number of banks are members of a same family. Undoubtedly, such kinship is behind the plight of banking sector today. This is also leading to mushrooming of various upstart financial organizations with a tendency of monopolizing money.



We believe, in order to restore discipline in the banking sector, ensuring accountability, enforcing law and strengthening bank regulatory system should be given the top priority.



Last but never the least, Loan defaulters should first be divided into two groups - willful defaulters and those whose loans became bad because of business and political circumstances beyond their control.



All banking facilities within reason should be extended to the latter group and none to the former. In fact, the former group should be shown the sternest face of the law. For their action not only wasted scarce national resource but also placed the country's economy at risk.

