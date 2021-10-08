Video
Letter To the Editor

Importance of historical sites  

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

Dear Sir,
The role of historical sites in nation building is immense. Truly speaking, historical sites act as dictionary for the future generation. These are not merely witness of time; soul-searching elements and identity of a nation are deeply rooted in the historical sites. A glimpse of historical site lays bare before us thousands of years.

In the developed countries, historical sites are preserved with due reverence, care and sincerity.

In our country, many people are not aware of the importance of preserving the sanctity of our language movement and Liberation War related sites. Many organisations use them for holding programmes which is utterly against the spirit of our Liberation War or language movement. It's really unfortunate. We should keep in mind that these sites are symbols of our glorious past. So their sanctity must be upheld at any cost.

Nazimuddin
Sylhet



