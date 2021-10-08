On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties



The Russian ambassador's exclusive interview comes at a watershed moment when diplomatic ties between Russia and Bangladesh are all set to mark its golden jubilee next year. So despite highs and lows at times, how has it been in the past 50 years? Where are we now, what are the ways to look forward? Ranging from establishing our diplomatic ties to cultural, trade, energy and defence cooperation to people-to-people contact and several other aspects - His Excellency draws a concise picture. The interview has been conducted by our Assitant Editor, Shahriar Feroze.

H E Alexander V Mantytskiy. Source: Diplomatic Spouces



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Relations of traditional friendship between our two countries is a matter of pride for us. At present, we continue to enhance our cooperation in a wide range of spheres. On the eve of the 50th anniversary, we are glad to see the new horizons of the Russian-Bangladeshi relations opening in terms of commercial, economic and energy cooperation.



Daily Observer: Our respective political leaderships have always maintained a regular exchange of contacts. What differences do you see between the Soviet and Post-Soviet era?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Nowadays Russia and Bangladesh continue to maintain the regular political dialogue. H.E. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with H.E. President Vladimir Putin in 2010, 2013, and with H.E. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 2016.



The Ministers of Foreign Affairs annually conduct meetings in the constructive manner: in 2017 and 2018 H.E. Mr Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali and H.E. Mr Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow, in 2019 H.E. Mr Abul Kalam Abdul Momen also attended Moscow to have extensive negotiationswith our Minister, in 2021 on the sidelines of the International Conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent H.E. Mr. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen and H.E. Mr Sergey Lavrov had a bilateral meeting as well.



Daily Observer: At present, our bilateral cooperation is developing in several sectors. Would you highlight on some of our joint economic projects, including political, cultural and economic cooperation.



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: The focal points of our economic cooperation programmes are Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, constructed by the State Corporation Roastom as well as gas extraction projects, implemented by Gazprom EP International. Besides, the Russian company, Inter RAO -Engineering has a proven record of rehabilitation of such energy facilities as Ghorasal Power Plant and Siddhirganj TPP.



Our important export items to Bangladesh are the best-quality Russian wheat and fertilizers. That fully corresponds to the principles of mutually beneficial partnership existing between our nations.



Bangladesh and Russia signed the first Cultural Exchange Agreement in 1972. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture organized the Russian Cultural Festival in November 2014. A week-long Bangladesh Cultural Festival was held in September 2015 in Moscow and St. Petersburg.



At present, cultural exchange is taking place through government, civil society, universities, and social media. The latest MoU between the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of culture for 2018-2020 is going to be updated.



The Cultural Department of the Russian Embassy in Dhaka -the Russian House in Dhaka - has been regularly organizing various educational, cultural and literary related events to get acquainted the Bangladeshipeople with the rich Russian literature and culture.



Notably the famous Russian writers Fyodor Dostoevsky, Lev Tolstoy, Maxim Gorky, Alexander Pushkin, Sergei Yesenin and other famous authors are commemorated in various programmes on their literature and life, International Mother Language Day, Bangladesh Independence Day, Rabindranath Tagore's, Liberation War Festival on the occasion of Victory Day of Bangladesh.



In order to inform the people of Bangladesh about the authentic history of Russia, the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War of the Russian people, National Day of Russia and Russian Science and Historical Days are also celebrated on a constant basis.



Russia and Bangladesh have a long history of fruitful cooperation in the field of education. Bangladeshi students have been receiving scholarships under the USSR/Russian government since 1972.



In 2021, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation awarded 70 scholarships to Bangladeshi students for Bachelor, Masters and PhD. The students of Bangladesh show interest and play an active role in the development of the country by utilizing their skills. So far, about 6,000 students have graduated from various universities in the USSR/Russian Federation.



On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties



The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh in association with the Russian House in Dhaka plays a helpful role in fulfilling the dream of Bangladeshi students of higher education in Russia.The Russian House in Dhaka provides all the information to Bangladeshi students who have received the Russian Government scholarships for higher education, assist them from the beginning of applying online and sending documents properly to the universities.



The facilities of the Russian higher education are presented to the News Media by the Russian House in Dhaka in different ways. Several seminars on higher education annually organized in Russia to enable Bangladeshi students to get accurate information are attended by graduates of various subjects from the Russian universities.



In addition, the Russian House in Dhaka is making Bangladeshi students proficient in Russian through the language courses. Finally, they are getting the benefits of going to Russia for higher education. Employment opportunities are being created in Rooppur with the Russian language courses from the Russian House, because of which the interest in learning the Russian language is increasing day by day among Bangladeshis.



Daily Observer: In 2016 our bilateral ties had been strengthened through establishing inter-parliamentary relations. The pandemic had impeded its progress. What is its current situation?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Sharing the best practices of national legislation remains an effective way to confront global challenges. In this regard, since 2017in the Russian State Duma the Russian-Bangladeshi interparliamentary group of friendshipis functioning, coordinated by the Deputy Mr Andrey Kozenko.



The work of the group covers the cooperation between the legislative bodies of two countries, including business development, tourism, energy projects and education. In July 2019, the delegation led by H E Speaker of the National Assembly of Bangladesh Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has attended the 2nd International Forum, titled "Development of parliamentarism". Therefore, the basis of our interparliamentary cooperation has a potential to be fulfilled. Besides, currently the Federation Council and Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States are holding the 3rd Eurasian Women's Forum on 13-15 October 2021 in St. Petersburg, so we hope for the participation of representatives from Bangladeshi political leadership.



Daily Observer: Inter-party ties between our governments also thrived during the Pre-Pandemic period. But is this tie purely restricted between parties in power in the two countries?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Political life in Russia is not very different from that of any other democratic country. In September 2021, elections to the State Duma - the lower house of our Parliament -were held in full compliance with the domestic legislation and the norms of international law. As a result, the "United Russia" party won the majority of votes, namely 49, 82%, and at the same time five other parties have received representation in the legislative body. In case of interest, any Bangladeshi party is free to contact any legitimate political unions in Russia and vice versa.





Daily Observer: When it comes to our economic and trade relations, it is based on an Intergovernmental Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation and Trade Agreement - travelling a long way back to 1972. How have the two countries mutually benefitted from it?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: At that time, the young South Asian nation was passing through difficulties. During the war actions on the territory of modern Bangladesh, many settlements and land communications were damaged and country's largest seaport Chittagong was affected mostly. So the assistance based on this agreement was of outmost importance for independent Bangladesh. The Soviet government has found a trusted partner and laid down the foundation for further technical and economic cooperation.



Daily Observer: With fast changing geo-political and geo-economic realities do you think some of the key principles of this Intergovernmental Agreement need any readjustment, in tuned with the needs of time?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Such basic principles of the Agreement as equality, non-interference in the internal affairs and full respect for the national dignity and sovereignty of both countries should remain unchanged.



As for the economic and technical cooperation, as Bangladesh is now successfully graduating from the LDC category, it is becoming more self-reliant partner with quality resource base, and accordingly the terms of our interaction are changing with new opportunities arising. Now the efforts are ongoing to update the bilateral treaty and legal basis of economic and technical cooperation.



Daily Observer: Reportedly, our bilateral trade volume is yet far from reaching $2 billion mark. What are some of the key untapped trade and commercial avenues according to you from where both countries can mutually benefit?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Our bilateral trade volume has already amounted to $2.4 billion in 2020 with a sustainable rising trend. Bangladesh exports garments and leather products to Russia while importing grain, machinery, various equipments, metals, minerals and fertilizers from our country. It proves that we have huge capacity to develop our commercial relations. I am convinced; both countries can diversify their exports especially using the business contacts under the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission.



Daily Observer: Would you present us with a summary on our energy cooperation?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Power and energy has always been a very fertile ground for the Russian-Bangladeshi partnership to grow.The first milestones of this interaction were marked when Ghorasal and Siddhirganj power plants were built with the Soviet technical assistance.



Today our country is constructing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which in prospect will add 2400 MW to the national grid. Besides, a specialized enterprise of PJSC Gazprom - Gazprom EP International is involved in the design and construction of wells in Bangladesh.



Daily Observer: Our defence co-operation ties goes back to nearly five decades. Our Army, Navy and Air Force have been traditionally equipped with Russian weapons and defence equipments. With increasing numbers of low-cost and capable arms manufacturers targeting our defence procurements year after year, how do you plan to turn Russian made weapons and defence equipments more lucrative for Bangladesh?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Sure, you know military cooperation between our friendly countries is much wider than only arms sales. After all, former Soviet Armed Forces played a significant role in establishing the Bangladeshi Armed Forces.



A good example of that is the Pacific Fleet Rescue Expedition activity in Bangladesh in 1972. The Expedition de-mined Chittagong port and part of the Bay of Bengal, so that the port can be economically used. Senior sailor Yury Redkin had even sacrificed his life while fulfilling the demining tasks and eternally graved in Chittagong.



Nowadays military cooperation is moving on actively. Bangladeshi Chiefs of Naval Staff visit Main Naval Parade every year while the Russian Fleet delegation visits Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.



We highly appreciate regular attendance of Bangladeshi high representatives of different security conferences, military-to-technical forums and exercises in Russia. I hope that port calls of friendship of Russian navy ships to the Chittagong port will be regularly organized.



Bangladesh military men usually take part in the International Army Games which take place annually in Russia.



The high professional skills of the Bangladeshi snipers are worth mentioning. We wish them every success. The plans to extend that format also exist. In particular we invited the Bangladeshi team for participation in the Russian military competition "Tank Biathlon".



Regarding the military-to-technical cooperation let me remind that we are interacting within the schedule of the Russian credit line in total up to $1 billion. Notable that combat basis of Bangladeshi Armed Forces are comprised of Russia-made fighters MiG-29, combat training aircrafts Yak-130, helicopters Mi-17/Mi-171 and armoured vehicle BTR-80 (widely used in UN missions), anti-tank rocket systems and so on.



I'm sure these weapon systems had already obtained recognition by the Bangladeshi Armed Forces and had passed all the quality tests in the peacekeeping operations.



We recognize significant contribution of the Bangladeshi Armed Forces in ensuring global peace through self-sacrificing peacekeeping activities.



I'm sure the Russian made weapons and defence equipment has stainless reputation among the affordable price and high quality. I hope our bilateral military-to-technical cooperation has great prospects.



Daily Observer: During the Soviet era we had witnessed a pro-active approach to promote Russian literature and poetry in Bangladesh through Progoti Prokashon (Progress Publishers) is there any plan to promote contemporary Russian literature and poetry in today's Bangladesh?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: During the Soviet period, the books of the Bengali publishing house "Progoti Prokashon" (Progress Publishers) were very popular among the Bangladeshi readers and there is a demand for such books even today.



Those books translated into Bengali after the break-up of the Soviet Union were not reprinted for obscure reasons, but the Bangladeshi publishers can print books in Bengali with the appropriate translators and distribute them commercially to the Bangladeshi readers.



This is an expensive project, although not financial, but we can provide informational and institutional support.



Daily Observer: Given your extensive diplomatic experiences, ranging within the regional countries (India, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan) how do you evaluate your latest posting in Bangladesh?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy : It gave me immense pleasure to be appointed as the Ambassador to Bangladesh as your country is one of our crucial partners in South Asia, a rapidly developing region with a huge socio-economic potential and growing profile in the international arena.



Daily Observer: We believe, every diplomat has a mission on a new posting. What is your mission in Bangladesh?



H E Alexander V Mantytskiy: Of course, my mission is to further promote the diplomatic relations between our countries with an emphasis on exploring the opportunities of enhancing both inter-governmental and people-to-people ties.



I believe that our positive experience will lay the solid basis for future interaction for the benefit of our two nations.

The interviewer is assistant

editor, The Daily Observer







