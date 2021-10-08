The elusive SAFF football trophy!

Do we still dream about footballing glory? I asked myself recently and an inner voice seemed to say: don't be silly, of course we do! Though the dreams are now more down to earth than they were in the 80s. Actually, articulating the reason for the hope will be tough since we have no glory to show in the last ten years.



Once the prospect of Bangladesh playing in the Asian Cup did not seem too far-fetched and at the height of footballing triumphs in the late 80s, optimists were even talking about going to the biggest stage - the World Cup. I know, you must be thinking, this guy is high on something and therefore, is talking codswallop.



Actually, back in the 80s when football reigned our sporting arena, and getting 500 spectators for a top flight cricket match was like a dream come true, aspiring to play at the World Cup did not appear an impossible task. After all, local club Mohammedan beat Iranian champions and moved to the final round of the Asian Club Cup and the national team was the regional tigers, locking horns with India in the finals.



In 2021, it's a totally different picture. South Asian football is not about Bangladesh-India final anymore. Having failed to reach the semi-final stages for about a decade, Bangladesh are more like a side lost in the wilderness.



As the team is playing the SAFF tournament in the Maldives, our hopes are stimulated once more, thanks to the rather audacious headlines seen on the sports pages of national dailies.



Bangladesh eyes the final, went one headline; patriotic fervour aside, other teams are also coming to win and not to go back with the wooden spoon.



SAFF trophy has lost the lustre: Practically speaking, SAFF football has diminished in attraction, simply because we haven't won it for too long a time and secondly, with so many international sports channels showing top flight European football, fans hardly want to spend hours watching matches that are deemed too slow.



Despite the improvement of the game in the region, the tempo is far beyond the general European game, which takes away some of the attraction.



To look from another angle, this is perhaps the only international meet where Bangladeshi players can show some promise, which will help them to get better wages in the local league.



A place in the first eleven of the national side does wonders in building an image in the domestic circuit. Bangladesh may be languishing in the FIFA ranking though as far as the local league is concerned, there is no dearth of money.



Therefore, a player who shines under the national colours is hot property and much sought after by the clubs. Reportedly, one defender is set to get Tk. 80 lakh in the coming season. If this player outshines others at SAFF then his price will go up. We are not too far away from the day when a footballer will be taking Tk. 1 crore for one season. Despite being overshadowed by cricket, football still has the bucks.



There was frenzied discussion about including an African player who has taken up Bangladeshi citizenship. However, delay in getting the clearance from FIFA means Bangladesh will be haunted by dearth of strikers.



Striker problem has been dogging the team since Emily retired. But while the national side has improved phenomenally in fitness plus passing, the striking zone remains woefully inadequate.



The pros and cons of too many African players: In 2021, the Bangladesh football scene is awash with African players with all teams relying on their superior striking prowess. The trend is also seen in the lower leagues where discards from bigger teams play but almost all teams, big or small have foreign imports, especially to score goals. While this gives us the chance to see spectacular goals being scored, the damage it does to local strikers is incalculable. No wonder we do not have strikers because most teams rope foreigners, leaving out the locals to sit on the bench or choose a different playing position. In the 70s and 80s, strikers got a chance to hone their skills while playing for smaller teams. Consequently, when a striker went to a bigger team he took his experience with him. Unless a player gets to play in his position, he won't be able to improve. Unfortunately, smaller teams can also afford African imports, which leaves the local strikers out in the cold.



Bangladesh plus most other South Asian teams are facing the downside of using too many imported players. Almost all the teams in the region play a similar type of game and with better strikers, India stands apart from the rest.



In the 80s, Bangladesh's top striker was Salam followed byAslam, Nakib, Alfaz and Emily. All of them played in the same position for smaller teams before being picked up by top clubs and then the national side.



There was a ready supply of goal scorers who started from the pioneer league, ending in the premier division.



Will the jinx be broken at SAFF 2021?

To contradict what I said earlier, despite failing to make any impression at SAFF for more than a decade, at the back of the head of all football lovers is the dream that the boys in red and green will bounce back, shed years of anguish and make us proud by lifting the trophy. This year, the regional world cup is underway in stunningly beautiful Maldives. Bangladesh has showed promise by beating Sri Lanka and then drawing with India with a ten-man squad.



There is optimism is slowly turning into a sense of euphoria though it would be advisable to take each match as it comes and put thoughts about the final on hold. The next opponents are Nepal and Maldives, both strong sides, especially the Gurkhalis who beat the Red Snappers at home and convincingly dominated Sri Lanka.



India has always been the favourite, winning the regional title a record seven times and they won't be giving away the trophy that easily. The road to the finals is never easy but we are hopeful since the team has a new coach whose mantra is to keep attacking till the end, whatever the result.



So, instead of the cautious 'adopt a defensive strategy' side, Bangladesh is now an assaulting outfit. The killing spirit is there, the fans are certainly getting a kick from this new predatory approach.



Once a tiger, always a tiger - just shake off the past to rise from the slumber. Get it for us; make Maldives 2021 SAFF tournament magnificent for Bangladesh!

Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and keen soecial observer











