

The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh



In the middle of all these and being tired of hosting 1.2 million refugees from Myanmar, a frustrated prime minister of Bangladesh made her case for their repatriation from her country as quickly as possible at the United Nations General Assembly in New York recently. The UN, however, has failed to make any significant headway so far in the resolution of the protracted Rohingya refugee problem.



So, the burden on Bangladesh hasn't diminished; it has rather multiplied in different ways. In addition to providing shelter to over a million refugees from Myanmar since 2017, Bangladesh authorities are now facing a new challenge to maintain law and order at Cox's Bazar refugee camps. The shelter isn't enough for refugees. To make a quick buck, they have now engaged in cross-border smuggling of drugs and human trafficking.





Then the recent murder of refugee leader Mohibullah at a Cox's Bazar camp created an awkward situation for Bangladesh. His assassination by members of rival group as reported on local and foreign media evoked swift and sharp reactions from world powers, rights groups as well as the United Nations. An outspoken advocate for Rohingya rights, Mohibullah came into prominence after he met former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in 2019.



His murder brought Bangladesh under an obligation to investigate it in a thorough and transparent manner, identify the murderers and bring them to justice as expeditiously as possible. In fact, these are the demands of those who have condemned the gruesome killing. The assassination of a refugee leader inside the host country is an embarrassment for that country's government. When Bangladesh provided them shelter, it automatically became Bangladesh's responsibility to guarantee them safety as well.



So, the international community's demands for investigating Mohibullah's murder, identifying the perpetrators and awarding them appropriate punishments are all legitimate and expected. The assassins are no friends of Bangladesh.



They committed a heinous act by murdering a vocal advocate of Rohingya rights who is internationally known and embarrassed the government of Bangladesh before the international community. And Bangladesh is now finding itself between a rock and a hard place while the world is watching intensely.



Myanmar's Rohingyas have now become a double whammy for Bangladesh. The host country has no idea how long it will be bearing the burden of a million plus refugees who fled their homeland due to an "ethnic cleansing" carried out by Myanmar's military some four years ago. On the other hand, the Bangladesh government is now facing a huge challenge to maintain law and order at various refugee camps in Cox's Bazar as many refugees have involved themselves in a growing cross-border illegal drug trade and human trafficking.



How and when did these refugees start such a drug trade and human trafficking? Where were the members of Bangladesh law-enforcing agencies at that time? One thing is absolutely clear that there wasn't any law and order at Cox's Bazar refugee camps. And taking that advantage, many refugees became illegal drug traders and human traffickers to earn quick money. These disgruntled refugees never gave a damn about the Bangladesh law, nor did they ever consider the image or reputation of the host country.



These refugees have taken to the dangerous path of cross-border crime for the purpose of making money and destroying Bangladesh. By trading illegal drugs and trafficking humans at the refugee camps on Bangladeshi soil, they have challenged the power and the strength of Bangladesh law-enforcing authorities. Their criminal activities have threatened the security of refugee camps and altered the environment in the entire area. They also pose a serious threat to national security and their criminal activities can impact the whole country.



Taking into consideration the gravity of various crimes committed by many refugees and the far-reaching consequences of those crimes on the country, the government has apparently changed its easy-going policy into a tougher one at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.



As Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has just said, Bangladeshi law enforcers will not hesitate to fire shots if needed at the border from now on to prevent smuggling of illegal arms and drugs and also human trafficking. But in view of many observers, this action is too little too late.



The damage has already been done. Reuters news agency published a report on Rohingya as back as in 2017 with this headline that summarized the whole situation in a succinct manner: "Stateless Rohingya refugees sucked into booming Bangladesh drug trade." "From a negligible yaba sales a few years ago, Bangladesh has become a big market for traffickers...," it quoted Jeremy Douglas of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes as saying. "Our data shows that majority of the carriers are Rohingya," the agency quoted a Bangladesh police officer as saying this about the large-scale involvement of refugees in drug smuggling.



An addictive and powerful stimulant, yaba which is also called the "crazy pill" is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. It was usually given to horses as they pulled carts up steep hills and for other strenuous work in Shan State of what was once Burma. Currently, two million such pills are being consumed daily on an average in Bangladesh. American broadcast television network NBC reported that at least 2,000 Rohingya refugees have fled their shelters since last year due to violence between rival factions over the control of illicit drug trade at camps.



In addition to smuggling of illegal drugs into Bangladesh, many Rohingya refugees have been engaged in human trafficking for years. Detailing their activities in an article published in a Turkish magazine on global affairs, Dr. Bibhu Prasad Routray, director of a policy think tank based in Goa, India said: "While human trafficking gangs operating in Bangladesh consist of mostly Rohingya refugees themselves, their transnational connections, such as Thai, Malaysian or even Bangladeshi gangs are far better organized.



Young Rohingya men are promised jobs while young women are taken for marriages arranged with Rohingya men already in Malaysia." Many refugees have become victims of the human trafficking networks; however, it is difficult to figure out their number.



By showing generosity and granting shelter to 1.2 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh now seems to have brought itself a massive trouble. There is no certainty that the complex Rohingya refugee problem will be resolved anytime soon or in the next 2, 3 or even 5 years. The international community -- especially the United Nations -- has failed to create any pressure on Myanmar to repatriate its own citizens from Bangladesh and thus bring an end to the worst humanitarian crisis in South Asia.



Moreover, in the face of growing criminal activities of many Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh law-enforcement authorities have now a much tougher job to combat their crimes and restore country's reputation and image. The national security is also at stake for crimes the refugees are committing sitting on the soil of Bangladesh.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







