27 farmers get compensation

Some 27 farmers, whose livestock were affected by the zoonotic disease (disease transmitted from animals to humans), have been awarded compensation by the government under the 'Veterinary Health Service Strengthening to Protect Public Health Project' of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

They were given a total of Tk 20.80 lakh at a programme held on Thursday in DLS office at Farmgate in Dhaka. Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Additional Secretary Towfiqul Arif handed over the compensation money to the farmers on behalf of the authority. Project Director Dr Azizul Islam said in the programme that the farmers, whose cattle were culled after being infected by the deadly disease, were selected for the compensation. Farmers of 201 upazilas of 28 districts of the country were given the compensation under the project.

Director of DLS Dr Afaz Uddin Miah chaired the programme while other senior officials of the Ministry and DLS also spoke. In the programme, a victim farmer Abul Hashem said his only cow was culled after getting infected with the disease. He was left with no means to survive after the culling of his cow. With Tk 80,000 of the compensation money he will try to start a new life.