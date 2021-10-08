Election to be held under EC: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said election will be held under the neutral Election Commission (EC), not under the government.

There is no scope for the caretaker government in the constitution. The present government will remain during the election and it will do routine works, said Hasan Mahmud.

In the meeting room of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the secretariat, the representatives of the Editor's Forum congratulated the Information Minister for the implementation of ad-free broadcasting or clean feed of foreign channels.

He said this in response to a question from reporters about the recent remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after the meeting with them.

Hasan Mahmud, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League, said, "The present EC was formed through the search committee, a loyal supporter of the BNP was also appointed as the election commissioner there."







