Fugitive in war crime case dies  

A fugitive accused in a case for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War died on Thursday due to illness.

The fugitive, identified as Md Amir Ali, died at 8:00am at his daughter's residence in Pirojpur.

According to the case statement, Amir Ali killed seven people at Pasharibunia village of Bhandaria upazila in Pirojpur during the Liberation War in 1971. One of the victims was Nirod Chandra Bala.

In 2015, Bijoy Chandra Bala, son of Nirod Chandra Bala, filed a case with the Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge's Court against eight people including Amir Ali.

The case was transferred to the International Crimes Tribunal on October 14 in the same year. Among the accused, Fazlu and Azhar Munshi died in jail and Siddique Munshi died at his residence.

Of the other accused, Maharaj secured bail, Ashraf and Abdul Mannan are in jail, while Nuru is still absconding.





