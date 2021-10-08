Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand

Model Faria Mahabub Piyasha was sent to jail, after a two-day remand in a case filed over the alleged rape and murder of a college student of Gulshan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order on Thursday.

Earlier, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Inspector Golam Muktar Ashraf Uddin produced him before the court and pleaded to keep her in jail.

Piyasha was also shown arrested in the case filed on September 6 following a petition submitted by the Investigation Officer.

On September 6, the victim college girl's elder sister filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8.





