BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial



Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology form a human chain on the campus on Thursday demanding early punishment for the killers of Abrar Fahad. Abrar, a second year student of the university, was brutally tortured to death at a residential hall of the institution two years ago. photo: observer

On this day two years back, Abrar was killed by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League BUET unit inside his hall.

To mark the day, BUET students and classmates of Abrar held various programmes on the BUET campus including distribution of food among floating people. Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad held rallies, staged drama, a photo exhibition at the base of Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Demand for a speedy trial of the brutal killing case which is hanging for two years was raised in the programmes.

Under the banner of `Two years of Abrar Murder, we want exemplary justice immediately' BUET students arranged different programmes on the BUET campus throughout the day, including Patho Natok (Street Drama), painting exhibition, singing songs and recitation of poems at noon on the campus.

On the same day, at around 1:00pm students held a human chain in front of Shaheed Minar of BUET putting on a black badge in the chest in memory of Abrar.

They demanded immediate arrest of three students, who have been absconding since Abrar's murder.

Many students expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the trial of the sensational murder.

Expressing doubt, a student of Abrar Fahad's department, said, 'After two years, it is not clear whether he will get justice.'

Later, they distributed food among the poor in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and arranged a remembrance meeting virtually in the evening. After Asr prayer, the Sher-e-Bangla Hall authority arranged a Milad and Dua mahfil for Abrar at the Central Mosque of the university.

On the same day afternoon, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhiker Parishad organised a `Teacher-Student Rally', staged drama, and also held a photo exhibition remembering Abrar Fahad's brutal killing at the base of anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Expressing solidarity with the programme, Abrar's father, Md Barkat Ullah joined the programme over mobile phone and demanded justice as soon as possible.

Photographer and social activist Shahidul Alam, Jahangirnagar University Government & Politics Department Professor Abdul Latif Masum, former Vice President of Dhaka University's Central Students Union Nurul Haque Nur, and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhiker Parishad leaders spoke on the programme.

Besides, expressing solidarity with the programme, Student Federation Bangladesh central general secretary Zahid Sujon also spoke at the programme.

However, activists of Odhiker Parishad staged a drama titled, 'Khoka ar Firbena' (Son will never return), directed by Nadim Hosen while Odikar Parisad DU unit general secretary Akram Hossain conducted the rally.

Abrar, 21, was beaten to death in the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall by Chhatra League leaders and activists early October 7 in 2019, apparently for his critical views of the government and Indian 'aggression' on Bangladesh on social media.

However, the trial in the case is still pending although two years have passed after victim's father Barkat Ullah filed the case with Chawkbazar police station.

Twenty-two of the accused are now in jail and three others have been absconding since the case was filed.













