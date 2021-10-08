Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Second Death Anniversary Observed

BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 380
DU Correspondent

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology form a human chain on the campus on Thursday demanding early punishment for the killers of Abrar Fahad. Abrar, a second year student of the university, was brutally tortured to death at a residential hall of the institution two years ago. photo: observer

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology form a human chain on the campus on Thursday demanding early punishment for the killers of Abrar Fahad. Abrar, a second year student of the university, was brutally tortured to death at a residential hall of the institution two years ago. photo: observer

On the second death anniversary of Abrar Fahad, a former Electrical and Electronic Engineering student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), students of the university, Abrar Fahad's friends, and student organisations on Thursday remembered him through several programmes.
On this day two years back, Abrar was killed by the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League BUET unit inside his hall.
To mark the day, BUET students and classmates of Abrar held various programmes on the BUET campus including distribution of food among floating people. Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad held rallies, staged drama, a photo exhibition at the base of Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.
Demand for a speedy trial of the brutal killing case which is hanging for two years was raised in the programmes.
Under the banner of `Two years of Abrar Murder, we want exemplary justice immediately' BUET students arranged different programmes on the BUET campus throughout the day, including Patho Natok (Street Drama), painting exhibition, singing songs and recitation of poems at noon on the campus.
On the same day, at around 1:00pm students held a human chain in front of Shaheed Minar of BUET putting on a black badge in the chest in memory of Abrar.
They demanded immediate arrest of three students, who have been absconding since Abrar's murder.
Many students expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the trial of the sensational murder.
Expressing doubt, a student of Abrar Fahad's department, said, 'After two years, it is not clear whether he will get justice.'
Later, they distributed food among the poor in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and arranged a remembrance meeting virtually in the evening. After Asr prayer, the Sher-e-Bangla Hall authority arranged a Milad and Dua mahfil for Abrar at the Central Mosque of the university.
On the same day afternoon, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhiker Parishad organised a `Teacher-Student Rally', staged drama, and also held a photo exhibition remembering Abrar Fahad's brutal killing at the base of anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.
Expressing solidarity with the programme, Abrar's father, Md Barkat Ullah joined the programme over mobile phone and demanded justice as soon as possible.
Photographer and social activist Shahidul Alam, Jahangirnagar University Government & Politics Department Professor Abdul Latif Masum, former Vice President of Dhaka University's Central Students Union Nurul Haque Nur, and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhiker Parishad leaders spoke on the programme.  
Besides, expressing solidarity with the programme, Student Federation Bangladesh central general secretary Zahid Sujon also spoke at the programme.
However, activists of Odhiker Parishad staged a drama titled, 'Khoka ar Firbena' (Son will never return), directed by Nadim Hosen while Odikar Parisad DU unit general secretary Akram Hossain conducted the rally.
Abrar, 21, was beaten to death in the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall by Chhatra League leaders and activists early October 7 in 2019, apparently for his critical views of the government and Indian 'aggression' on Bangladesh on social media.
However, the trial in the case is still pending although two years have passed after victim's father Barkat Ullah filed the case with Chawkbazar police station.
Twenty-two of the accused are now in jail and three others have been absconding since the case was filed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
27 farmers get compensation
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Climate change set to worsen resource degradation, conflict: Report
Election to be held under EC: Hasan Mahmud
Tanzanian novelist wins Nobel Literature Prize on effects of colonialism
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial


Latest News
Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char after UN deal
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft