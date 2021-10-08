Conspirators engaged to make our nation talentless: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder was a reflection of the overall crisis of the country.

He said this at a commemorative meeting organized by the Association of Engineers Bangladesh on the occasion of the second death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Many Abrar have been killed in the country but they have no trace. The conspirators are engaged in a far-reaching conspiracy to make our nation talentless. And the present government is implementing their ploy. Their oppression has increased so much that, the oppressed are afraid to protest," he added.

BNP Secretary General said, "Kanak Sarwar has taken refuge shelter in the United States to save his life from the oppression of this government. But the government has arrested her sister because Kanak Sarwar has published a news regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the United States."

"Journalist Rozina Islam was tortured a few days ago, now a day Kanak Sarwar's sister is being tortured. This is how our thousands of leaders and activists have been killed and disappeared. The mothers and sisters of our leaders and activists have been arrested and their houses have been demolished. None of this is an isolated incident. All these are being done in a well-planned manner," said Fakhrul Islam.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Forgetting the dilemma, we have to build a mass movement for the fall of this dictatorial government by unity. Through that movement we will re-establish a democratic state."

"Those who were vocal on the day after Abrar's murder are not protest against the oppression of the government today," he said, adding that "Change always comes through the youth. It is very unfortunate that we do not see those young people in Bangladesh."

Fakhrul Islam alleged, "This puppet government is following the dictatorship of 1972. They also want to turn Bangladesh into a subordinate state. So today, the agenda of hegemony is being implemented in a very planned and clever way under the guise of democracy."

"People of Bangladesh cannot be defeated in this way. We have always fought for independence and win against the monarch rulers. This government must also step down and have to hand over power to the people."

"The government has no accountability and did not ensure justice for the people of the country. They left nothing but human life and livelihood. Moreover, this government has turned Bangladesh into a completely failed state in a few years."

"I have repeatedly said that this is not just a crisis of the BNP, it is a crisis of the entire nation. In that case, the whole nation must unite and fight against it," Fakhrul Islam also added.







