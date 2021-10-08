208 more hospitalized with dengue

Some 208 people infected with dengue were hospitalized in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 173 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 35 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 19,544 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 7. Among them, a total of 18,598 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 873. Of them, 716 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 157 are receiving it outside the capital. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 73 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and five in October so far.

Among 19,133 infected, 1,347 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first seven days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 68 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.







