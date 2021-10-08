After production, C-19 vaccine to be exported, says Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that after production the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh, it will be exported abroad after meeting the country's demand.

Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure while speaking as the special guest at the inauguration

ceremony of the Drug Addiction Treatment and Mental Health Counselling Centre (OASIS) at South Keraniganj in Dhaka on Thursday.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has promised to give us all the support which we need to produce the coronavirus vaccine. After developing the vaccine, Bangladesh will be able to export it abroad. We have administered eight million doses of vaccine in one day, which many countries of the world have not yet done. We hope to be able to administer more than eight million doses of vaccine in one day on the occasion of the upcoming Victory Day," the Health Minister said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is ahead of many other countries in vaccination, Zahid Maleque said, "We have administered the first dose of corona vaccine to about three and a half crore people. We have been able to administer a second dose to about two crore people. The WHO was committed to giving 20 per cent corona vaccine free to Bangladesh. But they said that since Bangladesh can administer a good amount of vaccines, they will give us 40 per cent vaccine free of cost."

"Corona is under control now in the country and we have to continue it," he added.

"About five million people in the country are addicted to drugs. It is not true that people become criminals just by taking drugs. Drugs should be hated, not drug addicts. If someone is addicted to drugs, he should be treated well," the Health Minister further said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present as the chief guest at the function presided over by Benazir Ahmed, Inspector General of Police. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control, Azizul Islam and others spoke at the programme.