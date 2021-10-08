Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

After production, C-19 vaccine to be exported, says Minister

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that after production the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh, it will be exported abroad after meeting the country's demand.
Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure while speaking as the special guest at the inauguration
ceremony of the Drug Addiction Treatment and Mental Health Counselling Centre (OASIS) at South Keraniganj in Dhaka on Thursday.
"The World Health Organization (WHO) has promised to give us all the support which we need to produce the coronavirus vaccine. After developing the vaccine, Bangladesh will be able to export it abroad. We have administered eight million doses of vaccine in one day, which many countries of the world have not yet done. We hope to be able to administer more than eight million doses of vaccine in one day on the occasion of the upcoming Victory Day," the Health Minister said.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is ahead of many other countries in vaccination, Zahid Maleque said, "We have administered the first dose of corona vaccine to about three and a half crore people. We have been able to administer a second dose to about two crore people. The WHO was committed to giving 20 per cent corona vaccine free to Bangladesh. But they said that since Bangladesh can administer a good amount of vaccines, they will give us 40 per cent vaccine free of cost."
"Corona is under control now in the country and we have to continue it," he added.
"About five million people in the country are addicted to drugs. It is not true that people become criminals just by taking drugs. Drugs should be hated, not drug addicts. If someone is addicted to drugs, he should be treated well," the Health Minister further said.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present as the chief guest at the function presided over by Benazir Ahmed, Inspector General of Police. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control, Azizul Islam and others spoke at the programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After production, C-19 vaccine to be exported, says Minister
C-19 death drops to 7 month low
DU to resume in-person classes Oct 17
Tenders cancelled after 8 months, fresh move this month
Biden, Xi plan virtual summit before year end
BRRI develops high yielding quick rice
Ex-DGHS DG granted bail in ACC case
AL names candidates in Sirajganj-6 by-polls, 2 UZs, 10 municipalities


Latest News
Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char after UN deal
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft