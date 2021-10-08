C-19 death drops to 7 month low

The country recorded the lowest single day corona virus death in the last seven months as 12 people died in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally now stands 27,647. Some 663 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,560,818.

Bangladesh, earlier, reported the lowest 11 casualties last on 17 March in a single day.

Besides, 664 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.50 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,521,777, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.97 per cent in the last 24 hours while

the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.78 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 22,321 samples.

Among the deaths, five died in Chattogram division, four in Dhaka, two in Khulna, and one in Rajshahi division.

Among the 12 deceased, six were men and six women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,730 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,917 were women.

Around 35.39 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.62 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.84 million lives and infected more than 237.17 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 214.31 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







