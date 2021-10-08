Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:32 PM
Home Front Page

DU to resume in-person classes Oct 17

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to hold all the academic activities and classes with physical presence of students from October 17.
The decision came from an emergency meeting of the Academic Council on Thursday.
"The department will have to take at least 60 per cent classes physically. If
any department becomes unable to hold all the classes physically, they can take the rest of the classes through online," said university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.
All the students have been asked to be vaccinated by October 16.
In the meantime, the residential halls were opened for the Master's and Honours students on October 5 and students of other years will be allowed to enter the halls from October 10.


