Tenders cancelled after 8 months, fresh move this month

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: Six tenders for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port have been cancelled after a long eight months of submission.

It may be mentioned that the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) had invited tenders from the interested berth operators.

On the last date of submission of tender on February 8, a total of 14 berth operators have submitted their tenders.

All the incumbent berth operators have submitted their tenders again.

F Q Khan and Bros, Fazle & Sons and Saif Powertech for jetty number 6;

F Q Khan & Sons and Fazle & Sons for jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed and Company and A & J Traders for jetty 10, Bashir Ahmed & Company and A & J Traders for jetty 11, Everest Port Services, and M H Chowdhury and Saif Powertech for jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited and Everest Port Services

for jetty 13.

The appointment of the existing berth operators had expired on March last. But the CPA management had decided to continue the works by the existing berth operators till the appointment of fresh operators.

The existing six berth operators have been appointed in 2017 for three years period. But the next six operators will be appointed for five years period.

It may be mentioned that earlier in 2017, F Q Khan and Bros. has been appointed for jetty 6, Fazle & Sons for jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed for jetty 10, A & J Traders for jetty 11, Everest Enterprises for jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for jetty 13 for a period of three years.

Those six operators and the terminal operator Saif Powertech have now submitted their tenders for operation of berths.

Saif PowerTech, a private operator, is now handling containers and containerized cargo at the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 last approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years.

Since the operations of containers and container-laden cargos were complex in the Chattogram Container Terminal area under the Chattogram Port, tender bids were floated following the PPR-2008 under the "Single Stage Two Envelope" method. Then, some four firms purchased the tender documents but only Saif Powertec Limited submitted their bids.

Meanwhile, the CPA had submitted the proposal after evaluation to the Shipping Ministry for approval on July last. The Proposal was supposed to be finally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP). Then the six berth operators will be appointed for the next five years.

But the Shipping Ministry had cancelled those proposals without assigning any reason.

Presently, the Shipping Ministry directed the CPA to invite fresh tenders for appointment of six berth operators.

