Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:31 PM
Ex-DGHS DG granted bail in ACC case

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court on Thursday   granted bail to the former DG of health services, Abul Kalam Azad, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the Regent Hospital scandal.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of   Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court passed the bail order   after he had surrendered to the court and sought bail in the case, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
Barrister Masud Mazumder represented Azad in the court during the hearing, while Mir Ahmed Ali Salam stood for the ACC and opposed the bail motion.
Azad had previously appeared before the court on Tuesday to surrender and seek bail, but the judge was occupied with the hearing of another case. The court set October 7 for the hearing afterwards.
Farid Ahmed Patwary, the deputy director of the anti-graft commission, recently submitted a charge sheet against six people, including Azad and Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammed Shahed, accusing them of embezzling government funds.
Azad stands accused of signing a COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent, an unlicensed hospital, in the charge sheet.
The four others, accused in the case are former DGHS Director Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director Yunus Ali, Assistant Director Shafiur Rahman and Research Officer Didarul Islam.
Patwary started the case against five people -- four DGHS officials and Shahed -- on September 23 last year for embezzling Tk 33.4 million through irregularities after signing the deal.
Although Abul Kalam Azad was not named in the case, he was named as an accused in the charge sheet.


