AL names candidates in Sirajganj-6 by-polls, 2 UZs, 10 municipalities

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) on Thursday finalized the list of their candidates for the Sirajganj-6 by-elections along with 2 Upazilas and 10 Municipalities. Two Union Parishad candidates were also named to run for posts left vacant by the death of two candidates.
The candidature was finalized at a joint meeting of the AL's Parliamentary and Local Government Representative Nomination Board at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
AL President Sheikh Hasina, also the President of AL's Parliamentary and Local Government Representative Nomination Boards, presided over the joint meeting.
Marina Jahan Kabita got the nomination of the ruling party as its candidate for Sirajganj-6 constituency by-election. She is a central committee member of AL.
The seat fell vacant on September 2 on the death of Hasibur Rahman Swapan, an AL MP from this constituency, from novel coronavirus.
The by-polls is scheduled to be held on November 2 in the constituency. Marina Jahan Kabita is the sister of former AL lawmaker Choyon Islam.
Besides, Md Rezaul Karim (Montu) in Sariakandi upazila of Bogra district of Rajshahi division, Nargis Begum in Bhuapur upazila of Tangail district of Dhaka division.
The municipal candidates are Md Yunus Ali in Ghoraghat of Dinajpur district and Ganesh Kumar Agarwal in Domar of Nilphamari district of Rangpur division, Md
Mokhlesur Rahman in Chapainawabganj, Md Shahidul Bari Khan in Sonatala of Bogra of Rajshahi division, Syed Moshiur Rahman in Lohagarha of Khulna division. Md Al Mujahid Hossain in Ghorashal of Narsingdi district and Mohammad Nazrul Islam Akand in Pakundia of Kishoreganj of Dhaka division.
AL has nominated Mohammad Golam Haqqani in Kasba municipality of Brahmanbaria district, Mohammad Mostafa in Chagalnaiya of Feni and Mohammad Rafiqul Alam (Kamal) in Ramgarh municipality of Khagrachhari of Chattogram division.
Besides, Awami League has nominated Md Saidur Rahman in Khaulia UP of Bagerhat Morelganj and Sultana Parveen in Rajnagar UP of Rampal.


