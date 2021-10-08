Despite import, plenty of stock, rice prices upswing

Prices of medium and coarse rice continue to go up much to the sufferings of lower and middle-class people in the country.

However, prices of Aman and Boro rice have gone down by Tk 2 a kilogramme this week in the country's markets.

According to the government officials, intelligence agencies and small traders, strong syndicates of wholesale traders, importers, rice mill owners and hoarders are responsible for the price hike despite adequate supply of food grain.

According to the Food Ministry sources, the ministry has information that some errant rice mill owners and hoarders have ample amount of rice in their stocks.

They buy rice during the Boro season at lower price to increase their stocks and releasing them later at the markets at higher price.

The country's wholesale traders as well as the companies packaging rice after processing have also huge stocks of rice. But, they are releasing the packaged rice at the markets for rich consumers.

According to Food Ministry statement, 415 traders and companies, which were given permission to import 16.93 lakh tonnes of rice in August this

year amid the increasing trend of rice price, have imported less than two lakh metric tonnes of rice.

Till October 6 (Thursday), those traders and companies had imported only 1.41 lakh tonnes of rice from abroad despite getting government permission to import rice with massive waiver in import tax.

Reducing rice import tax to only 25 percent from 62.5 percent, the government gave them permission for importing rice to enhance the country's food grain stocks and ensure adequate supply to the market.

Initially, they were asked to open Letter of Credit (LC) within 15 days of issuance of the permits and complete rice import and release them at the market within a month.

Most of the permit holders have failed to complete the procedure and import rice during the stipulated period.

In this situation, the government extended the period by 15 more days but the permit holder companies and traders best known as rice millers and hoarders are not showing interest to import claiming that Indian rice companies increased their price recently and there was huge congestion at the ports of the two countries.

Due to the congestion, they needed more than three weeks to bring the rice to the country. It resulted in high price of their imported rice and they were counting huge loss.

In this situation, coarse Aman rice was sold at the market on Thursday at Tk 45 to 48 per kg while medium Aman rice at Tk 50 to 52 and fine Aman rice was sold at Tk 60 to 63 per kg, according to the report of Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

It also reports that coarse Boro rice was sold at the market on Thursday at Tk 44 to 46 per kg while medium Boro rice at Tk 50 to 52 and fine Aman rice was sold at Tk 58 to 61 per kg.

According to DAM report, a 50-kg sack of gold rice of BR-28 was selling at Tk 2,200 to Tk 2,300, Miniket at Tk 2,300 to Tk 2,500, Basmati at Tk 2,600 to Tk 2,650 and Kataribhog at Tk 2,900 to Tk 3,000.

A rice importer Swapan Kumar Kundu of Jashore Noapara's Bhangapara Majumder Agro Food Industries Limited told this correspondent he had already imported a portion of rice he was allocated. But, he's not sure that he could import the rest due to high price and illegal dealings.

"The government has given only one month to complete the import. Indian exporters are charging high price for rice. There is huge pressure of trucks loaded with rice at the ports. As a result, a truck needs more than three weeks to be cleared. To get clearance, the importers need to pay at various levels. So, there is no profit by importing rice," he said.

The government should keep rice import open for a few more days. If the importers get chance to import openly, it would impact the market and rice price will decline, he said.

According to Swapan Kumar, the rice price will hike again once the government stops importing.

Another rice importer, Firoz Ahmed of Alal Enterprise of Bogura's Sherpur, said most Indian exporters are not showing interest to supply rice due to huge tailback at Indian border and ports.

Most trucks carrying rice are taking 20 to 25 days to cross the border. But, the government has given only 15 days after opening LC for releasing the imported rice. As a result, most importers are feeling discouraged.

Regarding the issue, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum told this correspondent that around two lakh tonnes out of around 17 lakh tonnes of rice has already been imported.

"We have the month of October in hand before harvesting the Aush paddy. The Aman will be harvested from the beginning of the November. Within the month of October, more rice will be imported. As a result, there will be no problem," he added.

Admitting about the syndication of errant traders, importers and hoarders, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder told this correspondent that some new hoarders had been stocking rice for extra profit along with some rice millers and importers.

They have intelligence report that some local companies are also stocking rice for packaging for the upper class consumers.

In this situation, the government is trying to control the market through import and releasing its own stock from the government warehouses.

Due to the impact of the initiative, some traders and stockers have already started releasing their stocks. As a result, rice price started declining in the country.

Besides, in accordance with the intelligence reports, the government is planning to start mobile court drives against the hoarders stocking food grains to hike the rice price, he added.

However, the Auto Rice Mill Owners' Association General Secretary KM Layek Ali said the price of rice had gone up due to higher prices of paddy. "There is no syndicate at rice market.





