

SK Sinha implicated in fresh ACC case

building a nine-story house illegally with illicit money at Uttara in the capital.

The case was filed two days after a Dhaka Special Judge Court deferred judgement to October 21 from October 5 in another ACC case against SK Sinha and 10 others for accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 4 crore.

ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case with Dhaka-1 integrated district office, ACC Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader told journalists at a press briefing.

According to the case statement, by misusing his power and applying influence, SK Sinha constructed the nine-story building on a 5-katha plot allotted by RAJUK on Road No-6, Sector-4 at Uttara in Dhaka.

SK Sinha had spent Tk 7.14 crore, including the value of the land allotted by RAJUK, to construct the building but he did not earn the money legally, the case statement said.

Secretary Anwar Hossain Hawlader said former Chief Justice SK Sinha had earlier been allotted by RAJUK a plot at Uttara in his own name.

Later, he misused his power and applied for a plot in the RAJUK Purbachal project in the name of his brother Narendra Kumar Sinha through illegal influence, he said.

SK Sinha first got a 3-katha plot at Purbachal Town Project on August 10 in 2011, later, using his influence, he upgraded it to 5-katha. Not only that he also transferred the plot from Purbachal Town Project to Uttara after securing approval from RAJUK.

The ACC Secretary said, "SK Sinha himself paid Tk 75 lakh for the plot and later built a 9-storey building on the plot."

According to the case statement, an independent engineer evaluated that Tk 7.14 crores had been spent for the construction of the building including the payment to RAJUK for the plot in Uttara.

The case states, 'There was no valid source of this money he spent on the building and it was not consistent with his known income. He transfers, converts and hands over the money earned through illegal means from different people.

The case was filed under section 27(1) of the ACC Act 2004, section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act- 1947 and section 4 (2), (3) of the Money Laundering Act-2012.

Earlier on July 10 in 2019, the ACC filed another case accusing SK Sinha and 10 others for accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 4 crore.

On September 25 in 2019, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of the Farmers Bank Ltd for interrogation over the deposit of Tk 4 crore in Sinha's account with the Supreme Court branch of Sonali Bank Ltd.

The investigation officer of the case filed a charge sheet against the 11 accused on December 10 in 2019.

On August 13 in 2020, a court framed charges against the 11 including Sinha.

The judgment of the case was supposed to be delivered on October 5 but a Dhaka court deferred the date to October 21.

As Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam Khan went on leave, acting judge Ali Hossain fixed October 21 as the new date.



