Speaker off to Rome to join pre-COP26 conference

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury left Dhaka for Rome on Thursday to participate in the pre-COP26 parliamentary conference.

The Speaker will lead a delegation of Bangladesh Parliament in the two-day conference scheduled to begin in Rome on Friday.

The other delegation members are Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Food, Dipankar Talukder MP, Jafar Alam, MP and Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat KM Abdus Salam.

After wrapping up her visit to Rome, the Speaker will join the 3rd Eurasian Women's Forum at Saint Petersburg in Russia on October 13-15.

Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, and Khodeza Nasrin Akhter Hossen, MP will also participate in the forum. -UNB