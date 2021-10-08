

Premier Bank inks deal with SME Foundation for providing loan facility

M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited and Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation signed the agreement for their respective organizations. Senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony. The Premier Bank Limited signed an agreement with SME Foundation recently for providing loan facility to SME Business in rural and sub urban area of Bangladesh affected by pandemic of C-19, says a press release.M. A. Mannan MP, Minister for Planning inaugurated the programme as Chief Guest.Kamal Ahmed Mojumder MP, State Minister for Industries, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister, ICT Division, Ms. Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries attended the program as special guest while Prof. Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the programme.M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited and Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation signed the agreement for their respective organizations. Senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.