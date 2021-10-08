Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with BB

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday, says a press release.
In presence of Chief Guest of the ceremonyAhmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Under this agreement, customers will be able to deposit Taxes, VAT, Passport fees and other Government fees using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all branches and Upa-shakhas of Southeast Bank. Other senior executives of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.


