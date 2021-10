Banking Events

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali along with Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair, Head of Khulna Zonal Office Md. Abdur Rouf, Jhikargacha Branch Manager Md. Kayum Hussain and local elites, inaugurating its Jhikargacha Branch at Soto Shaheb Market, Jashore-Benapole Road, Jhikargacha, Jashore on Thursday. A Doa Mahfil was organised on this occasion.