Govt to buy 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh tonnes of wheat

The government will procure some 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 60,000 metric tons fertilizer to meet the growing local demand. country.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) gave approval to the proposals in a meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters also virtually after the meeting, the finance minister said that the meeting approved a total of seven proposals. He said the price of LNG in international market is steadily rising and the government has decided therefore to procure big volume of LNG to meet the country's demand up to December this year.

The Finance Minister said since the price of LNG in international market is witnessing uptrend, so the government has decided to buy 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the required demand for up to December.

Joining the briefing virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost of around Taka 1,205.73 crore at a rate of $35.8932 per unit MMBtu LNG.

Besides, Arefin said, Petrobangla would procure another 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, at a cost of around Taka 1,241.23 crore at a rate of $36.9506 per MMBtu LNG.

He said the Directorate General of Food would procure one lakh metric tonnes of wheat from Russian Federation on G2G basis at a cost of around Taka 357.62 crore at a rate of $419per metric tonne.

The purchase committee meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock for awarding a joint venture contract to hire Agriculture and Finance Consultant, Germany and Services and Solutions International Ltd, Bangladesh against a cost of Taka 48.25 crore for the Agro Business Planning, Technologies and Marketing Advance and Implementation Support works under the project for development of livestock and fisheries.

Besides, the meeting also gave nod to two separate proposals from the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under government agreement at a cost of around Taka 127.67 crore.

In another proposal, the BCIC would procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged prield urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar also under state-level agreement at a cost of around Taka 129.85 crore.

Apart from these, the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for awarding a contract to Noorani Construction Limited for setting up Narsingdi District Jail with around Taka 69.83 crore.







