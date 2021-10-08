Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to buy 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh tonnes of wheat

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The government will procure some 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 60,000 metric tons fertilizer to meet the growing local demand. country.
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) gave approval to the proposals in a meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters also virtually after the meeting, the finance minister said that the meeting approved a total of seven proposals. He said the price of LNG in international market is steadily rising and the government has decided therefore to procure big volume of LNG to meet the country's demand up to December this year.
The Finance Minister said since the price of LNG in international market is witnessing uptrend, so the government has decided to buy 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the required demand for up to December.
Joining the briefing virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said that Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost of around Taka 1,205.73 crore at a rate of $35.8932 per unit MMBtu LNG.
Besides, Arefin said, Petrobangla would procure another 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd, at a cost of around Taka 1,241.23 crore at a rate of $36.9506 per MMBtu LNG.
He said the Directorate General of Food would procure one lakh metric tonnes     of wheat from Russian Federation on G2G basis at a cost of around Taka 357.62 crore at a rate of $419per metric tonne.
The purchase committee meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock for awarding a joint venture contract to hire Agriculture and Finance Consultant, Germany and Services and Solutions International Ltd, Bangladesh against a cost of Taka 48.25 crore for the Agro Business Planning, Technologies and Marketing Advance and Implementation Support works under the project for development of livestock and fisheries.
Besides, the meeting also gave nod to two separate proposals from the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under government agreement at a cost of around Taka 127.67 crore.
In another proposal, the BCIC would procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged prield urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar also under state-level agreement at a cost of around Taka 129.85 crore.
Apart from these, the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for awarding a contract to Noorani Construction Limited for setting up Narsingdi District Jail with around Taka 69.83 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SME Foundation for providing loan facility
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with BB
Banking Events
Govt to buy 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh tonnes of wheat
e-School of Life getting mass response on coding course
BB to mop up more money from circulation in Oct
Stocks fall on profit booking
Climate change affecting health, mental wellbeing in BD: WB


Latest News
Bangladesh to move 81,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char after UN deal
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft