Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:30 PM
e-School of Life getting mass response on coding course

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Glocal Learning Management Limited (GLML) since launch of its coding education services has successfully trained more than 100 students.
e-School of Life a platform under the GLML started its service on June this year and till today its fourth batch is going on and its total student's number has reached to 250.
It is providing services to students aged between 8-17 years over online platform.
Coding is the process of using a programming language to get a computer to behave how people want it to be.
According to the press release issued by the institute a total 250 students from over 50 educational institutions including several higher secondary institutions of both Dhaka and Chattogram enrolled for the online coding education.
e-school of Life chief executive officer Atiq Ullah Masud said the programme has been designed as per the guidelines of the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The students during the course are assigned for some projects to be prepared considering their ages, he said. The detail course line is available at
https://www.e-schooloflife.com


