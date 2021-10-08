Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:30 PM
BB to mop up more money from circulation in Oct

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to continue auctions of the Bangladesh Bank Bill in October to squeeze further the existing excess liquidity in the money market.
To this end, the central bank is scheduled to hold auctions of BB bills on three days in this month after holding auctions in August and September.
The auctions would be held on 7th, 14th and 28th of October. On October 7, auctions for 7 day and 14-day BB bills would be held.
The auctions for 14 day and 30 day BB bills would be held on October 14 and the auctions for 7 day and 30 day BB bills would be held on October 28.
A BB official said the central bank would continue auctions of BB bills as it found the amount of excess liquidity in the country's money market was still high against requirement.
The auction of BB bills would allow the central bank to reduce money in circulation to check inflation that has been on the rise in recent months, the official said.
The decision of the central bank came after auctioning 7 day, 14 day and 30 day BB bills worth Tk 38,869.5 crore in August and September.
Of the amount, the central bank pulled Tk 19,224 crore in September out of the circulation after collecting Tk 19,645.5 crore in the previous month.
Once the bills mature, banks get back the money they pay the central bank on the day of auction, the BB official said. The central bank keeps money only against the immature BB bills, the official said.
Apart from the auctions of BB bills, sales of dollars in the interbank money market by the central bank is  also reducing currency in circulation on the money market.
The central bank sold around $1 billion in July-September period of the fiscal year 2021-2022 through the interbank money market amid the growing import payment-induced demand for the global currency.
As a result of the injection of US dollars into the market, the circulation of local currency on the market declined by around Tk 8,500 crore in the last three months.
The latest BB report showed the amount of excess liquidity in the country's money market inched down to Tk 2.24 lakh crore in July 2021 after reaching Tk 2.31 lakh crore in the previous month.


