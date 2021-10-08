Video
Stocks fall on profit booking

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Thursday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 8.07 points or 0.10 per cent to 7,342 points, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips lost 20.42 points to 2,767. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also shed 4.46 points to 1,595, at the close of trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell dropped slightly to Tk 24.97 billion, down 6.86 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 26.81 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 218 closed higher, 117 lower and 38 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 79 points to 21,441 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 46 points to close at 12,879.
Of the issues traded, 157 advanced, 131 declined and 24 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 27.80 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.07 billion.


