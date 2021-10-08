

Inauguration of new home care products brand 'STARKING'





Aziz Al Kaiser, Vice Chairman of Partex Star Group, inaugurating a new home care products brand 'STARKING', under Star Adhesive Ltd. through an aesthetic event at recently. 'STARKING' brings Floor cleaner and glass cleaner in market. Soon it will introduce Toilet cleaner and Tiles cleaner. Mostafa Kamal Ahmed, CFO of Partex Star Group CX1, Miran Khan, Head of business of Star Adhesive Ltd, and other higher authority members of Partex Star Group also present in this inauguration event.