Nagad customers can make insurance payments

The customers of Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad can now pay their insurance premiums of almost all the companies in an easier way.

Nagad has recently signed agreements with Guardian Life Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance and Chartered Life Insurance in this regards.

Earlier, Nagad signed similar agreements with 27 other insurance companies including Jiban Bima Corporation and MetLife and now this number has reached to 30. As a result, customers now can easily pay their premiums through Nagad, said a press release on Wednesday.

Recently an agreement was signed between Guardian Life Insurance Company Ltd and Nagad at the insurance company's head office in Gulshan.

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Guardian Life Insurance Company's Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Rakibul Karim signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Nagad's Chief Sales Officer Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, its Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman, Head of Insurance Segment Md. Bayazid, Guardian Life Insurance's Chief Operating Officer Shamim Ahmed and Head of Marketing and Communications Rubayat Saleheen were present, among others, on the occasion.

The agreement will enable Nagad users to avail the Easylife package of Guardian Insurance through the app in few minutes. They can also enjoy the attractive offers of Easylife through the Nagad app.

Nagad also signed agreements with Rupali Life Insurance and Chartered Life Insurance which has made it easy for users to pay their premiums. This will ensure users' hygiene and protect them from any health risks and also will save their time and costs.

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said: "Nagad, from the beginning came up with user friendly services. To provide the latest and cost effective service, Nagad has signed agreement with more than 30 life insurance companies. Nagad is also working to bring more exciting services in future." BSS



