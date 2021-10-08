Walton launches smartphone with triple rear camera

Video
Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched its new affordable smartphone 'Primo GH10'.
The attractively designed phone has many attractive features including large V-notch display, triple rear cameras, powerful RAM and ROM, Android 11 operating system, face unlock etc, says a press release.
SM Rezwan Alam, Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Walton Mobile, said the design and configurations of the smartphone have been set considering the demand and affordability of entry-level customers. The regular price of the smartphone is Tk.7,999. However, customers are getting Tk.400 cashback. So the device will cost only Tk.7,599.
The smartphone is available with three different colors of matte black, royal blue and emerald green at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets along with its own online sales platform E-Plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com). Considering the configurations and price, the Primo GH10 has been recognized as the 'Budget Superhero' smartphone by tech lovers.
Habibur Rahman Tuhin, Marketing In-Charge of Walton Mobile, said the new device features a 6.52 inch V-Notch HD+ IPS display with 1600X720 pixel screen resolutions. The device sports a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8322 GPU, Android 11 (Go Edition), 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB) and 4,000 mAh high capacity li-polymer battery.
Primo GH10 features triple rear auto focus cameras with PDAF and LED flash. The main camera of the device is 8MP with 1/4" large sensor for sharp and colorful photos. It has a 0.3MP depth camera along with a 0.3MP macro sensor. The device sports another 5MP front facing selfie camera. Some attractive camera features are 5p lens, BSI, normal mode, pro mode, burst, interval, panorama, time lapse, audio note, filter, QR code, night, DV night, macro, DV macro, beauty, cute, face detection, digital zoom, touch focus, self-timer, volume capture, smile shutter, mirror reflection etc.
The dual 4G VoLTE supported phone has many other features including face unlock, fingerprint sensor, separate slot for micro SD card, OTA, OTG, full HD video playback, dark mode, pocket mode, screen record, smart controls, gesture navigation, auto call recorder, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cast screen, WLAN hotspot, GPS with A-GPS, accelerometer (3D), light (brightness), proximity etc.
Customers will get instant replacement warranty for 30 days for the phone along with one-year regular service warranty.


