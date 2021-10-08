Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fees of 10MS courses can be paid thru bKash

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Desk

Fees of 10MS courses can be paid thru bKash

Fees of 10MS courses can be paid thru bKash

Learners can now pay fees for all the services of country's most popular online education platform, '10Minute School'through bKash conveniently.
They can avail the services using payment gateway and app from any parts of the country. In this regard, an agreement has been signed between bKash and 10 Minute School at bKash Head Office in the city on Wednesday, says a press release.
Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Ayman Sadiq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 10 Minutes School were present during the signing ceremony. Among others, S. M. Belal Ahmed, VP, Business Development from Strategy and Business Development department of bKash and Abdullah Abyad Raied, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of 10 Minute School were also present on the occasion.
Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country. Through their website, app and social media, more than 2 million students are accessing a wide range of academic, admission and skill development content severy day. Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, info graphics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive. Availing these courses will now be easier for the students due to the convenience of bKash payment.
Payment of academic fees including admission application, monthly tuition and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SME Foundation for providing loan facility
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with BB
Banking Events
Govt to buy 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh tonnes of wheat
e-School of Life getting mass response on coding course
BB to mop up more money from circulation in Oct
Stocks fall on profit booking
Climate change affecting health, mental wellbeing in BD: WB


Latest News
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Patient dies without treatment in Noakhali, alleges family
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft