

Fees of 10MS courses can be paid thru bKash

They can avail the services using payment gateway and app from any parts of the country. In this regard, an agreement has been signed between bKash and 10 Minute School at bKash Head Office in the city on Wednesday, says a press release.

Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Ayman Sadiq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 10 Minutes School were present during the signing ceremony. Among others, S. M. Belal Ahmed, VP, Business Development from Strategy and Business Development department of bKash and Abdullah Abyad Raied, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of 10 Minute School were also present on the occasion.

Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country. Through their website, app and social media, more than 2 million students are accessing a wide range of academic, admission and skill development content severy day. Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, info graphics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive. Availing these courses will now be easier for the students due to the convenience of bKash payment.

Payment of academic fees including admission application, monthly tuition and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.



















Learners can now pay fees for all the services of country's most popular online education platform, '10Minute School'through bKash conveniently.They can avail the services using payment gateway and app from any parts of the country. In this regard, an agreement has been signed between bKash and 10 Minute School at bKash Head Office in the city on Wednesday, says a press release.Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Ayman Sadiq, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 10 Minutes School were present during the signing ceremony. Among others, S. M. Belal Ahmed, VP, Business Development from Strategy and Business Development department of bKash and Abdullah Abyad Raied, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of 10 Minute School were also present on the occasion.Since inception, 10 Minute School has become the most enriched and reliable online education platform in the country. Through their website, app and social media, more than 2 million students are accessing a wide range of academic, admission and skill development content severy day. Online quiz, video tutorial, model test, info graphics and blog make the courses more interactive and attractive. Availing these courses will now be easier for the students due to the convenience of bKash payment.Payment of academic fees including admission application, monthly tuition and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country.