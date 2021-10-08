Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh needs to ratify two int'l trade pacts: BIBM

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh should urgently ratify two international trade agreements: UN Vienna Convention on Sale of Goods (CISG) and UNIDROIT Principles of International Commercial Contracts (UPICC), to protect the country's external business interests, according to a latest research recommendation by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).
The country is not a signatory and is yet to ratify the pacts, but its major trading partners like the United States, members of the EU, China are the signatory, the research paper pointed out, adding that it may pose risks to the country's external trade.
BIBM organised a virtual workshop on Wednesday to share the findings of the draft research titled "Applicability and Legal Enforceability of Sales-Purchase Contract in International Trade Operations in Banks".
A research team led by BIBM Professor (Selection Grade) Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib prepared the paper. A total of 32 banks (4 SCBs, 26 PCBs and 2 FCBs) responded to the questionnaire of a survey conducted under the research.
The paper pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in extensive devastation to the international trade, traders, and trade financing banks of Bangladesh.
It said that the vulnerability associated with the legal enforceability of purchase-sale contract was exposed on several occasions during the pandemic when importers had canceled the orders. As of March 2020, the global clothing brands and retailers canceled import orders worth US$ 1.40 billion from the country as the pandemic hit the businesses badly mostly in European and US markets, it said.
A total of 347 apparel exporters faced order cancellations worth US$ 927 million, and 220 knitwear exporters faced cancellations of work orders worth US$ 480 million.
Bangladesh lost roughly US$ 3.0 billion in export earnings amid cancellations/terminations of contracts/purchase orders that were initially estimated to be US$ 6.0 million.
Non-payment/non-performance and fraud cases are claimed to be relatively higher in case of back-to-back LCs opened against the contracts that have become concerning in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, it said.
According to the research paper, standardisation of sales-purchase contracts in the country's international trade transactions with certain clauses is an immediate necessity. It said that the alternative dispute resolution clauses can assure the parties that their disputes will be resolved through cost-effective and quick processes of arbitration or mediation rather than by litigation.
BIBM Chairman Ahmed Jamal, who is also Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor, was present at the workshop as the chief guest. Barkat-e-Khuda, PhD, Dr. Muzzafer Ahmed Chair Professor of BIBM and former Professor of Dhaka University; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited; Imtiaz Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited; and Md. Moinul Huq, Director and Head - Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citibank N.A., Bangladesh took part in the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank inks deal with SME Foundation for providing loan facility
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with BB
Banking Events
Govt to buy 67.2 lakh MMBtu LNG, 1 lakh tonnes of wheat
e-School of Life getting mass response on coding course
BB to mop up more money from circulation in Oct
Stocks fall on profit booking
Climate change affecting health, mental wellbeing in BD: WB


Latest News
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Patient dies without treatment in Noakhali, alleges family
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft