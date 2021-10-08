Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
StanChart unveils Expat Banking for foreigners in BD

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of Expat Banking services, through which expatriates residing in Bangladesh will enjoy access to a full range of banking services, seamlessly integrating their banking experience across Bangladesh and their home countries.
The first dedicated helpdesk under this service is the Bangladesh-India Non-Resident Indian (NRI) desk, catering to the banking needs of Indian expatriates, one of the largest expatriate communities in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Through the NRI desk, clients will be able to easily connect with the relevant Standard Chartered team for support with NRI Banking solutions; enjoy value-added services such as financial insights from a dedicated team of specialists and relationship managers, and special rates on foreign exchange conversions for all inward remittances into an NRI account held with Standard Chartered Bank, India; access the Bank's award-winning online banking platform and SC Mobile app and enjoy global link facility on digital banking platforms to connect multiple accounts.
"With a legacy that runs over a century in many of our markets, we are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of our clients at home and abroad. Through the Expat Banking solution, we hope to help our clients stay close to home, regardless of distance, and harness our unmatched network and digital capabilities to elevate their banking experience. The NRI Desk is only the start of the journey, and we will be delivering more such catered experiences for the expatriate communities in Bangladesh," the press release quoted Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy as saying.
Standard Chartered Private and Business Banking Bangladesh Consumer Head Sabbir Ahmed said: ""This new service offering adds another first to the Bank's legacy of pioneering innovations that have led the transformation of Bangladesh's retail banking industry. As the needs of our diverse client base expands, we stand committed to serve, and the inauguration of this new desk speaks to this commitment."
Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh, offering a full range of financial services to cater to its clients' needs, with a legacy of "firsts". Standard Chartered was the first Bank in the country to introduce Credit Cards. The bank was also the first to launch ATMs in Bangladesh to promote alternate channel banking along with internet banking solutions for the retail customers. Continuing the pioneering streak, the Bank was the first to introduce an automated 24-hour call centre.


