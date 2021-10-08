Video
Global trade rebounded above pre-Covid peak in H1’21

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

Oct 7: The resurgence of global economic activity in the first half of 2021 lifted merchandise trade above its pre-pandemic peak, leading the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to upgrade its forecasts for trade in 2021 and 2022.
The WTO is now predicting global merchandise trade volume growth of 10.8 per cent in 2021, up from 8.0 per cent forecasted in March followed by a 4.7 per cent rise in 2022.
Behind the strong overall trade increase, however, there is significant divergence across countries, with some developing regions falling well short of the global average.
"Trade has been a critical tool in combatting the pandemic, and this strong growth underscores how important trade will be in underpinning the global economic recovery," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said recently.
"As we approach the 12th Ministerial Conference, members must come together and agree on a strong WTO response to the pandemic, which would provide a foundation for more rapid vaccine production and equitable distribution. This is necessary to sustain the global economic recovery. Vaccine policy is economic policy - and trade policy," she said.
The large annual growth rate for merchandise trade volume in 2021 is mostly a reflection of the previous year's slump, which bottomed out in the second quarter of 2020.
Due to a lower base, year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 was 22.0 per cent, but the figure is projected to fall to 10.9 per cent in the third quarter and 6.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, in part because of the rapid recovery in trade in the last two quarters of 2020.
Reaching the forecast for 2021 only requires quarter-on-quarter growth to average 0.8 per cent per quarter in the second half of this year, equivalent to an annualised rate of 3.1 per cent.
Trade volume growth is set to be accompanied by market-weighted GDP growth of 5.3 per cent in 2021 and 4.1 per cent in 2022 (revised up from 5.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent previously).
GDP growth has been spurred on by strong monetary and fiscal policy support, and by the resumption of economic activity in countries that have been able to deploy Covid-19 vaccines at scale.
The current trade projections imply that the ratio of trade growth to GDP growth will rise to 2.0:1 in 2021 before falling back to 1.1:1 in 2022. If the forecast is realised, this would indicate that the pandemic will not have had a fundamental structural impact on the relationship between world trade and income.
If the current forecast is realised, by the final quarter of 2022 Asia's merchandise imports will be 14.2 per cent higher than they were in 2019. Over the same period, imports will have risen by 11.9 per cent in North America, 10.8 per cent in South and Central America, 9.4 per cent in Europe, 8.2 per cent in Africa, 5.7 per cent in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and 5.4 per cent in the Middle East.    Agencies


