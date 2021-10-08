BD RMG industry growing sustainably: BGMEA President

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said sustainability is one of the fundamental areas of concern for Bangladesh's RMG industry which is making all-out efforts to grow along with ensuring environmental sustainability.

"We have 148 LEED Green factories certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), of which 44 are Platinum rated and 91 are Gold rated. Moreover, 40 out of the top 100 green factories of the world belong to Bangladesh while 500 more are in the process of getting certification. It proves the focus drive of the industry in the area of environmental sustainability," he said.

Faruque Hassan made these observations while speaking at a webinar titled "Lean into the Future of Green Transition - Greentech for Industrial Processes & Sustainable Buildings" hosted by the Trade Council of Denmark - Bangladesh, in collaboration with BGMEA on October 5, said a press release on Wednesday.

The webinar aimed to increase the awareness of Danish technical solutions for Green Building and Industrial Processes in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen gave the welcome remark at the program.

In his address, the BGMEA president said, "In order to keep our industry competitive in the global market, there is no alternative to advanced sustainable technologies and initiatives."

He added, "There is great scope for the industry to improve its energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint through the adoption of technologies such as advanced LED lamps, direct drive exhaust fan, Building management system, solar PV, low liquor dying machines, Circular technology, water treatment and recycling, compressed air system, automation and etc."

Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager of Sustainable Finance Department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank, Nishat Shahid Chowdhury, Program Manager, IFC/Partnership for Cleaner Textiles, Santanu Dutta Gupta, USGBC Faculty, Regional Head - Market Development; and Kim Waage Weinkouff Cook, Financial Sector Counsellor, Trade Council and representatives for Danish companies attended the webinar moderated by Ali Mustaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor, the Trade Council Dhaka. BSS













