Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:29 PM
Home Business

3 more Akash customers get chance to watch T20WC

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Business Desk

3 more Akash customers get chance to watch T20WC

3 more Akash customers get chance to watch T20WC

Three more customers have won Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air tickets buying new Akash connections under the 'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign in the fourth week.
In addition, ten customers got a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Country's only legal DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider AKASH has launched this mega campaign on the occasion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, says a press release.
The prizes were handed over to the winners of the contest at the Head office of AKASH in Dhaka.
Beximco Communications' Head of Sales & Distribution Shah Mohammad Maksudul Gani, Head of Marketing & Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury and Senior Manager, Market Operations Mohammad Fahim Hossain.
'Buy AKASH & Go to T20 World Cup' campaign fourth week air ticket winners are Khadija Begum of Bhola, Rahima Akhter of Chittagong and one more person. In addition, Dhaka's Md. Habibur Rahman and nine winners of the campaign respectively won Samsung 32-inch smart TV.
In this six-week campaign starting from September 1, three quiz winners will get Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka air ticket every week. The next ten winners will get a 32-inch Samsung Smart TV. Along with, if the customers buy AKASH during the campaign and recharge it by October 17, every customer will get taka 200 cashback. The campaign is going to continue till 12th of October 2021.
AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH is being enjoyed with the highest quality pictures and sounds in 64 districts of the country.


