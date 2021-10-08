Northern China High-Tech firm begins BD journey

Northern China High-Tech has begun its journey in Bangladesh to improve the country's infrastructure as the company is reliant on communication systems in particular.

This company is working diligently throughout Bangladesh on a variety of construction projects, including bridges, culverts, motorways, and roads, says a press release.

The company procures raw materials from Bangladeshi manufacturers. And the company will procure brick, sand, rod, cement from local manufacturer.

In this regard, the company's Bangladesh spokesman Leo Singia said, "Since we are working with commitment, we want to contract with such manufacturers who will deliver the product on time," quotes the press release.

Sanjay Saha and Md. Sharif Hassan further stated that they are confident in their job, not only for the government of Bangladesh but also for numerous private companies they are working with honesty and integrity. They also mentioned that Northern China High-Tech is already operating reliably in more than 30 countries around the world.









