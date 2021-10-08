Video
DCCI calls for BD-Algeria FTA to boost bilateral trade

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (2nd from right) meets Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi (2nd from left) at the DCCI office in Dhaka recently.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (2nd from right) meets Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi (2nd from left) at the DCCI office in Dhaka recently.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman recently underscored the need for signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with Algeria to boost bilateral trade.
He said this while meeting with Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rabah Larbi in which he requested Algeria to hire more skilled manpower and professionals from Bangladesh.
"Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Algeria reached $98.28 million in FY2019-20 of which, Bangladesh's export was $5.90 million and import was $92.38 million. Bangladesh mainly exports RMG products to Algeria. On the other hand, Bangladesh mainly imports mineral products from Algeria," he was quoted as saying in a chamber press release. He invited Algerian investors to register with the Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit, to be jointly organised by the ministry of commerce and DCCI.
Larbi said Bangladesh can import fertilizer, cement and fruits from Algeria and Algerian investors are keen to work in the energy sector in Bangladesh.


