Ties with BD to grow: Nepalese FM

Nepalese Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka has said that the existing friendly ties with Bangladesh are set to grow further in the days ahead.

"I look forward to working closely with you at the bilateral and multilateral levels to deal with the issues of our common concerns," Narayan said in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He extended his sincere thanks to Dr Momen for the kind words of congratulations and good wishes to him on his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

"I cherish the fond memories of my visit to Bangladesh in 2013 to receive 'Friends of Liberation War Honour' conferred on me by the Government of Bangladesh. I am deeply humbled," Narayan mentioned in the letter.

Nepal and Bangladesh have always been enjoying excellent bilateral relations marked by goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation, he wrote.

The Nepalese Foreign Minister also thanked Dr Momen for inviting him to visit the "beautiful country" of Bangladesh.






















