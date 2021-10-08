Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021
Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award launched

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Desk

(From left) Dhaka Reporters' Unity's Organising Secretary Mynul Hossain Sohel, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, President Mursalin Nomani, Nagad's Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite and Nagad's Public Communications Department Head Md. Zahidul Islam attend a press briefing at the DRU on Thursday.

The Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) join hands for its most prestigious event of the year "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021".
The announcement of the collaboration between popular mobile financial service Nagad and Dhaka Reporters Unity came at a DUR press briefing on Thursday at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium.
This year in two segments, print and online, and, television and radio, 22 best reports will be awarded. Country's 10 veteran editors will select the best reports after thorough examination. During the end of the current month, in an extravagant event award will be handed over to the winners.
The announcement said, the members of the organization can submit their reports published or broadcast from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021 for the award nomination. The report submission deadline is 8PM of October 08, time will not be extended anymore, said Mosiur Rahaman Khan, General Secretary of while detailed out about the event during the press briefing. Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite elaborated the inclusion of Nagad in the event.
DRU President Mursalin Nomani, convener of "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021" Mynul Hasan Sohel and other leaders of the organization was present on the occasion.
About "Nagad-DRU Best Reporting Award 2021", Nagad Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite said, "Collaborating with DRU to selecting the best reports of the year was a big opportunity for us. We didn't want to let it go. We are always in favor of responsible and pro-people journalism. Our such stand will stay in the future. We hope that this effort of Nagad will play a role in the development of journalism in the country."
Creating a hype with so many innovations mobile financial service Nagad is already a payment partner of DRU. In the event President of DRU Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Mosiur Rahaman Khan inaugurated the organization's annual frees payment procedure by depositing their fees through Nagad.
After formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in March 26, 2019 Nagad has obtained 5.5 crore subscribers with a daily average payment of BDT 750 crore within its two and a half years' journey.


