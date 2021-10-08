Video
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:28 PM
Home Business

BEPZA, NBR to expedite customs services for investors

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Business Desk

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and NBR Member (Customs policy & ICT) Syed Golam Kibria display a document file after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organisations In presence of the BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, at the at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and National Board of Revenue (NBR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka  to ease of customs related services for the foreign and local investors of EPZs.
In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Member (Customs policy & ICT) of NBR Syed Golam Kibria signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations on Thursday.
From now, the EPZ investors will get 21 types of customs related services easily through online. These includes- issuance of bond registration, import-export customs permission, release of duty free import goods by hand carry, permission of bring-back, ship-back etc., bond to bond transfer, machine loan, NOC/clearance for selling of old machinery to Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), machine repair permission, inspection and clearance of export- import goods, container and cargo etc. The investors will also get various services related to commissariat in EPZs without difficulty at the same time.
BEPZA Executive Chairman said, the role of NBR is essential to increase the economic potentiality of the country. He said, I hope the investors will get services provided by NBR easily by signing this MoU.
Member (Customs Policy & ICT) Syed Golam Kibria of NBR said that NBR is committed to provide the highest level of services as per law. He hoped that if we work together, the way Bangladesh is moving forward, we will move ahead quickly to meet the vision of a developed nation.
The importance of customs is immense to continue hassle free uninterrupted production flow in EPZs and keep moving import-export activities. The investors of EPZs will get time bound services which will expedite One Stop Service of BEPZA.
Mentionable, BEPZA already signed MoU with Fire Service & Civil Defence, Registrar of Joint Stock Companies & Firms, Department of Environment and Security Service Division of Home Ministry to expedite One Stop Service.
Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (MIS) A K M Mozammel Haque of BEPZA and First Secretary (Customs Policy, Valuation & ICT) AKM Nurul Huda Azad, Second Secretary (Customs Evaluation) Rakibul Hasan, Senior System Analyst Md. Fazlur Rahman and AKM Zahid Hossain were present at the program.


