CUET, HBRI ink MoU

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 'Scientific Research and Development Cooperation' has been signed between Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

The agreement was signed by CUET Registrar Professor Dr Faroq-uz-zaman Chowdhury and HBRI Principal Research Engineer Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain.

Under the MoU two institutions will be able to exchange their academic and scientific officers, conduct joint research activities, jointly organizing seminars, conferences and workshops, exchange of various publications, reports and other academic topics and use of bilateral research labs for the next five years.







