Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 October, 2021, 9:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

CUET, HBRI ink MoU

Published : Friday, 8 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 'Scientific Research and Development Cooperation' has been signed between Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and the Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
The agreement was signed by CUET Registrar Professor Dr Faroq-uz-zaman Chowdhury and HBRI Principal Research Engineer Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain.
Under the MoU two institutions will be able to exchange their academic and scientific officers, conduct joint research activities, jointly organizing seminars, conferences and workshops, exchange of various publications, reports and other academic topics and use of bilateral research labs for the next five years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bagerhat gears up for Durga Puja
Wildcat transport strike puts Ctg  dwellers in trouble
CUET, HBRI ink MoU
Brain implant may lift most severe depression
World War I shipwrecks are a seabed museum in Turkey
333 call: 300 families receive food items
38,22,516 get 1st dose of C-19 vaccine in Rangpur
Embarrassed by son’s ‘extramarital affair’, mother kills self


Latest News
Job-based growth essential to ensure standard of living for all: FBCCI President
Dengue: 150 more hospitalized in 24 hrs
Bangabadhu satellite-2 to be launched in time: Mustafa Jabbar
T20 World Cup warm-up match: Bangladesh take on Oman A Friday
US-Bangla, GP sign agreement
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship in Ctg
Dhaka to elevate ties with Tokyo to strategic level: Momen
Child drowns in Natore
Tata Group buys Air India for Rs 18,000cr
Patient dies without treatment in Noakhali, alleges family
Most Read News
From Genumoni to Gyanadanandini
Reforming education system in Bangladesh
Mortar shell-like object recovered from Mirpur construction site
Vicious syndicate making windfall gains by hiking onion price
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a “Shadow” economy
Chandpur AL grassroots leaders vent angers
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
‘Dictatorship’ in India now: Rahul Gandhi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft