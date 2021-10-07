Video
Govt to buy two Russian helicopters for police

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The government has taken a decision in principle to procure two Mi-171A2 helicopters for Bangladesh Police from Russia on G to G basis to enhance further the capacity of this law enforcement agency.
The approval came from the 28th meeting of the
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin informed that two fresh Mi-171A2 helicopters would be procured from JSC Russian helicopters on G to G basis.
Mi-171A2 is a medium-class civil passenger transport helicopter developed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, a subsidiary of Russian helicopters.


