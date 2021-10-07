Unvaccinated people are ‘dying unnecessarily’: WHO

GENEVA, Oct 6: A World Health Organization official said Tuesday that unvaccinated people are "dying unnecessarily" from Covid-19, citing global vaccine inequities as one of the main obstacles to immunizing more people against the virus.

Some 56 countries fell short of the WHO's goal of getting 10% of their populations immunized against the virus by the end of September, officials said in a Q&A livestreamed on its social media channels. Increasing access to vaccines would help reduce Covid deaths and hospitalizations as the world approaches 5 million coronavirus fatalities, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19.

"Not meeting that target is heartbreaking; it's more than heartbreaking, it's more than frustrating," she said. "It's beyond words, I have to say, because if we had used the more than 6 billion vaccines that have been administered today differently, we would be in a very, very different situation right now."

She said the data on Covid vaccines shows very

clearly that they are safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and death. "They just need to be accessible" to more people, she said. "The result of this are people who are dying unnecessarily."

Van Kerkhove's comments echo those of U.S. health officials who have said that almost all Covid deaths recorded nationwide have been among unvaccinated patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sept. 10 that unvaccinated people are 11 times likelier to die from Covid, 10 times likelier to require hospitalization for their symptoms and roughly 4.5 times likelier to contract the virus overall.

The World Health Organization's Covid-19 chief warned Tuesday "We're not out of the woods" in the fight against the pandemic, even if many people thought it was nearly over. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for WHO's Covid-19, said last week 3.1 million known new cases were reported to the UN health agency, and 54,000 more deaths -- though the true numbers would be much higher.

"The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it's dynamic because we don't have control over this virus," she said during a live presentation on the WHO's social media channels. "We're not out of the woods. We're very much in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle... we're not quite sure yet, because frankly we're not using the tools we have right now to get us closer to the end."

She added: "What I really struggle with is in some cities we see ICUs (intensive care units) and hospitals full and people dying -- yet on the streets people are acting like it's completely over. "You can't have it both ways." Because of the way the world had handled the crisis, Covid-19 would not be eradicated and was here to stay, she added.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4.8 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP. Van Kerkhove said deaths now were largely happening among people who had not been vaccinated.

"From the countries that are providing that information, the rate of hospitalisation and death is by far really among those who are unvaccinated," she said. Van Kerkhove also hit out at Covid-19 misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet. "It is resulting in people dying. There is no way to sugar-coat that," she said. -AFP





